Cage Warriors: Joe McColgan to fight for lightweight title in London

Belfast's Joe McColgan will take on Mason Jones for the Cage Warriors lightweight title in London on 20 March.

McColgan (6-2) and Mason (8-0) will fight for the title vacated by Jai Herbert after both of their previous opponents withdrew from the card.

Rafael Macedo and Danilo Belluardo pulled out because of injury.

The title has previously been held by Conor McGregor, Chris Fishgold, Stevie Ray and other notable MMA names.

McColgan has not suffered a loss since his bout with Herbert at CW100, and has since then picked up two first-round submission wins and 2019's Fight of the Year with Mehdi Ben Lakhdar.

Mason 'The Dragon' Jones remains undefeated in the lightweight division and was crowned 2019 Fighter of the Year in Cage Warriors' fan-voted End of Year Awards.

The announcement comes two weeks after it was confirmed that Ballymena's Rhys McKee will challenge for the welterweight belt when he headlines Cage Warriors in Belfast on 16 May.

