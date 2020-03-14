Conor McGregor: Irish fighter suggests aunt died from coronavirus effects

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in Las Vegas in January to win at UFC 246

Conor McGregor has published his concerns over coronavirus and suggested his aunt died from its effects, in an emotional social media post.

The 31-year-old Irish mixed martial artist posted his thoughts alongside photos of his family.

McGregor said he was about to appear on US TV when he was told his "lovely little auntie Anne had passed away".

He added: "I couldn't go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. This stupid virus. What is happening?"

According to RTE's report on Saturday, there are now more than 100 cases of Covid-19 on the island of Ireland. The first death linked to coronavirus in Ireland - involving an elderly woman with underlying health conditions - was announced on Wednesday.

The fighter said his intense training regime means he is more susceptible to becoming ill.

"Until now I'd train my ass off, to the point of low immunity," he said.

"It's inevitable with the intensity of the training, the immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet-proof right now though."