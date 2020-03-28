Conor McGregor wants Irish military to help ensure people stay at home

McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in his UFC comeback bout in January

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wants the Irish military to support the police to ensure the public complies with coronavirus measures.

The Irish mixed martial arts star also said the country's airports be closed immediately.

On Friday, the Irish government told people to stay at home for two weeks unless their work is essential or they need to buy food.

"I urge our government to utilise our defence forces," McGregor, 31, said.

"Our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardai (Police) but only if necessary. However, it is necessary."

Dubliner McGregor said in a Facebook video that the military should assist the Irish police in "24-hour patrols".

"We cannot go by chance here," he said.

"Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do - it would put the rest of our great nation in danger."

While many flights in and out of Ireland have been cancelled, airports remain open.

"Our airports must shut," said McGregor, adding that the only flights that should be permitted were for "essential medical equipment or to bring our medical staff abroad home to support us".

'Make your current location your home'

He also appealed to Irish people stranded abroad to make the current locations their home, saying: "You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put."

McGregor's four-minute address concluded by calling on his compatriots to maintain fitness levels by indulging in "small-space exercise programmes" in their own homes.

"We must encourage home workouts and healthy immune-boosting nutritional plans," he said.

"We need meal plans and the necessary vitamins we should be taking to boost our immune systems."

On Tuesday, McGregor called for the government to introduce an immediate lockdown, and on Wednesday he pledged 1m euros worth of personal protective equipment for hospitals in Ireland.