Coronavirus: Rose Namajunas pulls out of UFC 249 after family deaths

Rose Namajunas was beaten by Jessica Andrade in their last meeting in May 2019

Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has pulled out of her bout next weekend because of two family deaths related to coronavirus.

The American, 27, was set to feature in UFC 249's co-main event in a rematch with Brazil's Jessica Andrade, who won their previous meeting 11 months ago.

The withdrawal was confirmed by Namajunas's management on Instagram.

"Rose hopes to return to the Octagon as soon as possible but we ask people to respect her privacy," a statement read.

Andrade produced a brutal knockout victory to beat Namajunas, and claim the title, at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro in May 2019.