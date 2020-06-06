Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McGregor defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within just 40 seconds in January

Conor McGregor says he has retired from fighting - for the third time in four years.

Ireland's former two-weight UFC champion, 31, has a record of 22 wins and four defeats.

His last fight, in January 2020, saw him beat American fan favourite Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in just 40 seconds in Las Vegas.

He has previously announced his retirement in 2016 and 2019 before twice returning to the octagon.

McGregor also tried boxing, losing to former five-weight world champion Floyd Mayweather in August 2017.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," he said on Twitter external-link on Sunday.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"