Amanda Nunes (left) is the bantamweight and featherweight champion

Amanda Nunes cemented her status as an all-time great of the sport with a display of complete dominance in her unanimous decision win over Canadian contender Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

Nunes' victory at the behind-closed-doors event at the UFC Apex made history as she became the first simultaneous two-weight champion to register successful defences of both titles.

The Florida-based Brazilian totally dominated every facet of the fight as she connected with her punches almost at will, while dominating the grappling exchanges on the mat, en route to a landslide victory on the scorecards after five one-sided rounds.

The judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-44, 50-45.

"When she connected the first punch on me, I knew she would never knock me out," said Nunes after her victory.

"This fight, I wanted to go five rounds. I know if I had time I would finish her, but it's important for me to go five rounds. I'm tired of hearing, 'Amanda cannot go five rounds'. Stop that, everybody. I went five rounds with the toughest girl in the division and I'm not tired."

Nunes captured the UFC's women's 145-pound featherweight title in December 2018 with a one-round demolition of compatriot Cristiane 'Cyborg' Justino at UFC 238. After capturing her second UFC title, Nunes then returned to bantamweight and registered her fourth and fifth defences of her 135-pound title.

At UFC 250, Nunes' title defence at featherweight set a new benchmark for UFC champions as she became the first simultaneous two-weight champion to defend both belts as a double champion. Former simultaneous two-weight champions Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo both successfully defended their two titles, but had relinquished one before defending the other.

Nunes' victory further cemented her reputation as the greatest female fighter in UFC history.

The 32-year-old from Bahia owns first-round wins over every women's bantamweight and featherweight champion in UFC history, plus successful title defences in both weight classes as an active champion. The biggest challenge now is for the UFC's matchmakers, who have to find the next competitive challenge for arguably the most dominant champion on the UFC roster.

More to follow.