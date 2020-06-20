Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

The win over Volkov was Blaydes' fourth consecutive victory

Curtis Blaydes set a new heavyweight record for takedowns en route to a unanimous-decision victory over Alexander Volkov in Las Vegas.

American Blaydes, 29, recorded 14 takedowns, with the first coming less than 10 seconds into the fight.

He dominated the Russian over the five rounds to improve his record to 14-2, with the judges scoring the contest 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

"I won. There is no part of me that isn't happy right now," Blaydes said.

"You can ask it from six different angles. There is no part of me that isn't happy. My hand was raised. I'm happy."

The previous heavyweight takedown record was held by Cain Velasquez, who recorded 11 against Junior dos Santos in UFC 115 in 2012.