Dublin's 3Arena will no longer host the UFC this summer

The UFC has cancelled its return to Dublin this summer because of restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland.

The mixed martial arts organisation had originally announced an event in the city's 3Arena on 15 August.

The show would have been the promotion's first in Ireland since 2015.

The UFC recently held behind-closed-doors events in Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

"Due to current government restrictions on public gatherings in the Republic of Ireland, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for 15 August will not take place as planned at the 3Arena in Dublin," the organisation's statement read.

"UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future."