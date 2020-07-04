Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig returns to action on 25 July

Scotland's Paul Craig will have his first bout of the year against Gadzhimurad Antigulov in UFC's Abu Dhabi 'Fight Island' event on 25 July.

Craig took his UFC record to 4-4-1 with a split draw against Brazil's Mauricio Rua in November.

After his March contest with Ryan Spann was cancelled due to Covid-19, the 32-year-old returns to face Antigulov in a light heavyweight bout on Yas Island.

The Russian, 33, last fought in April 2019, losing to Michal Oleksiejczuk.