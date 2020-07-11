Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Henry and the entire UFC entourage have been in a secure area to guard against the spread of Coid-19

Edinburgh featherweight Danny Henry returns to the octagon on Sunday as part of UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi.

Henry will face Makwan Amirkhani on Yas Island, which has been branded "Fight Island" for the event.

The 31-year-old, with a record of 12 wins in 15 fights, features on the busy undercard of Kamara Usman v Jorge Masvidal's headline welterweight bout.

"It's going to be a historic event, so I'm pleased to be in the mix. It's a brilliant card," said Henry.

UFC president Dana White confirmed in June that Fight Island would go ahead to allow the sport to continue safely during the coronavirus pandemic.

Access to the island has been limited to the fighters from the 13 contests, UFC staff and other personnel.

Henry is eager to get back in the cage after a lengthy lay-off.

He said: "I've been out of action for a while now, through injury and then through the cancellation of a card back in April due to Covid.

"I'm dead excited to get back in there and get back in the win column.

"I've been able to see a bit of the island itself and it's spectacular.

"The cage on the beach is a different class and the hotel and facilities have been top level."

'He brings a lot of dangerous skills into the octagon'

Henry describes Amirkhani, whose record stands at 15 wins and four losses, as "a quality opponent".

"You don't get bad opponents at this level," said the Scot.

"He brings a lot of dangerous skills into the octagon.

"It's my first opportunity to fight on a numbered card which is special. I'm just looking forward to a good contest and hopefully the best man on the night wins."