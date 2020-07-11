Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Danny Henry could find no way out of Makwan Amirkhan's devastating choke hold

Finland's Makwan Amirkhani inflicted a first-round defeat on Scotland's Danny Henry at UFC 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning.

The referee intervened three minutes and 15 seconds into the contest when Edinburgh's Henry, 31, was in the grips of Amirkhani's anaconda choke.

The defeat at UFC 251 was featherweight Henry's fourth loss in 16 fights.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman made it 16 consecutive wins as he defeated Jorge Masvidal by unanimous decision.