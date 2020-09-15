Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Gallagher headlined Dublin's 3Arena last September, securing a first round win over Roman Salazar.

James Gallagher's postponed fight against Cal Ellenor will take place in Milan next month as Bellator's European series returns.

The Strabane fighter was scheduled to face the Sunderland man at Bellator Dublin in February but had to pull out because of a back injury.

The long-awaited bantamweight battle will be the headline bout at Bellator Milan on 3 October.

Gallagher, 23, has won 10 of his 11 professional fights.

He was originally due to take on Ellenor in Dublin last September but the Englishman, who has a record of 8-2, had to pull out because of injury.

The pair were also set to go head-to-head in Bellator London before the Covid-19 pandemic meant that was cancelled also

Gallagher dispatched of Ellenor's replacement, Roman Salazer, in just 35 seconds in Dublin.