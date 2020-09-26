Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones hopes to join the UFC ranks

Welshman Mason Jones has become the first fighter to hold two Cage Warriors world titles at the same time since Conor McGregor.

The Blaenavon fighter beat Adam Proctor in Manchester to add the welterweight crown to his lightweight world title with a first-round win.

Proctor's record is now 13 wins and one defeat as a professional and is on an eight-fight winning streak.

In March Jones beat Joe McGolgan or the lightweight world title.