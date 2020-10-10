Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

"It got the result we needed," Buckley said of his kick after the fight

Joaquin Buckley delivered what the UFC called "the most unbelievable" knockout in its history against Impa Kasanganay at UFC Fight Island Five.

The 26-year-old American fighter swung his right leg round to stun compatriot Kasanganay with a heel kick while his left leg was being held.

Clips of the move were widely shared and liked on social media by UFC fans and fighters alike.

"That may be the craziest knockout ever," said ex-champion Daniel Cormier.

When asked about the knockout after the fight, middleweight Buckley said: "It was just open. I saw he had my leg and my foot and I just spun and kicked. I aimed and I fired and it got the result we needed."

Elsewhere at the event in Abu Dhabi, England's Tom Breese enjoyed a first-round victory over Canadian KB Bhullar, while at the top of the bill, American bantamweight Cory Sandhagen beat Marlon Moreas of Brazil.