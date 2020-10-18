Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

John Phillips was defeated by American Charles Byrd on his UFC debut in March 2018

Middleweight John Phillips was defeated by South Korea's Jun Yong Park via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi.

Park set a UFC record of 286 ground strikes in a one-sided fight.

It was the Welshman's second successive defeat in the United Arab Emirates, having lost to Sweden's Khamzat Chimaev in July.

Swansea-based Phillips' record in UFC is now one win and five losses, his lone victory coming against Alen Amedovski in September 2019.