Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Felder (left) stepped in to fight Rafael Dos Anjos with five days' notice

Rafael dos Anjos dispatched Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14 and immediately called out Conor McGregor for his next fight.

After his points win over five rounds, the Brazilian said the lightweight division was wide open and called out the Irishman, another former champion.

"I think me and Conor is the fight to make," said the 36-year-old.

Earlier, Britain's Cory McKenna became the first Welsh woman to feature in the UFC and the 21-year-old marked her debut with a win over Kay Hansen.

McKenna beat the American, also 21, with a unanimous decision in their strawweight contest.

Wales' Cory McKenna (left) was making her debut in the UFC octagon

American Felder had stepped in to fight Dos Anjos with just five days' notice after Islam Makhachev of Russia pulled out of the lightweight contest.

And he took a physical battle to a split decision, which came down in favour of Dos Anjos.

Dos Anjos said he was "not too happy" with his performance but felt he could challenge for top spot following the retirement of Russian title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"If Khabib has really retired it will leave the division wide open and I think me and Conor are the only real champions in the division," he said.

Former two-weight champion McGregor responded on social media to say he would be fighting American Dustin Poirier first, but added: "I'm down for it."