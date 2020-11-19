Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Paul Craig had to settle for a draw with Brazilian Mauricio Rua in Sao Paulo last year

Scotland's Paul Craig says he has "unfinished business" with Mauricio Rua as the pair face a re-match at UFC 255 in Las Vegas.

Craig, 32, and Rua, 38, played out a draw in November 2019 and will fight again on Saturday.

The Airdrie fighter has since beaten Gadzhimurad Antigulov in July at UFC's Fight Island to move into the top 15 in the light heavyweight division.

"I've come night and day, I'm always about improving myself," Craig said.

"To have a draw on your record means there is some unfinished business, and I believe that there is.

"My striking has been one of those areas I've been constantly working on and it's going to show."

Craig's career record stands at 13-4-1, and a win against 14th-ranked Rua on Saturday would boost his title ambitions.

He went close to what would have been a significant victory against the Brazilian 12 months ago after stepping in as a late replacement.

But after three rounds, two judges scored the contest 29-28 to each man, with a third calling it 28-28.

"The last fight, I was able to take him down, but we'll need to see on Saturday who's the better man," Craig added.

The pair fight on the undercard, with the main events being flyweight title bouts between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez, and Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia.