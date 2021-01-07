Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones (right) in action during his 2019 win against Donovan Desmae

Wales' Mason Jones is set to make his UFC debut at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi in a lightweight bout against American Mike Davis on 20 January.

Jones beat Adam Proctor in September to become the first fighter to hold two Cage Warriors world titles at the time same time since Conor McGregor.

The 25-year-old is unbeaten having won all 10 of his professional fights.

Davis, nicknamed Beast Boy, has eight professional wins and two losses, including one of each in the UFC.