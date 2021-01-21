Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

McKee has fought twice since signing with the UFC in July

Northern Irish mixed martial artist Rhys McKee has parted ways with the UFC.

The 25-year-old Ballymena native signed a four-fight deal with the world's leading MMA promotion in July, but has fought just twice.

McKee is expected to return to his former promotion Cage Warriors, where he will seek a shot at the welterweight title.

He was scheduled to fight for the belt before receiving the call from the UFC.

Upon signing in July, McKee and his team immediately flew out to 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi where he faced Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev abruptly ended McKee's debut inside the opening round, but the Northern Irishman gave a much stronger account of himself in his second bout in November.

He fell to a points defeat by vastly experience American Alex Morono in Las Vegas.

Prior to joining the UFC McKee, who has a professional record of 10-4-1, was set to fight for a Cage Warriors world title in Belfast before it the event was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.