Molly McCann was fighting on her late father's birthday

British fighter Molly McCann fell to the third defeat of her UFC career in a unanimous decision loss to Brazilian Lara Procopio in Las Vegas.

Procopio won the flyweight contest with scores of 29-27 29-28 39-27 from the judges for her first UFC victory.

It was her first fight since August 2019, having served a backdated six-month doping ban in 2020.

After the contest, McCann, 30, denied rumours she was retiring after she left her gloves in the octagon.

Instead, she said she was paying tribute to her late father - who died before she joined the UFC - on what would have been his birthday.

"I left the gloves in the cage for my dad. There's still fight in this old dog yet," the Liverpudlian said on Twitter external-link .

The defeat marked McCann's second in successive fights following her unanimous decision loss to Taila Santos on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi July.

She had won her previous three contests.