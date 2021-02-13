Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Kamaru Usman, also known as the Nigerian Nightmare, wants to be the UFC's longest-reigning champion.

Undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman cemented his position at the top of the 170-pound division by beating top contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 258.

Usman, 33, was stunned early by the Brazilian, his former training partner.

But the Nigerian recovered superbly to turn the tables on his heavy-handed opponent, 34, and claim a third-round TKO finish at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

He has won all 13 of his UFC fights and surpassed Georges St-Pierre for the longest winning streak at welterweight.

Story of the fight

The action started quickly as Burns pushed the pace and rocked Usman with a big right hand that connected just behind the champion's left ear.

Burns continued to push forward in search of a first-round finish but Usman recovered superbly and started to establish the weapon that would eventually win him the fight - his jab.

Usman continued to work behind his lead left in round two and stunned Burns with a big right hand of his own as the momentum swung back in the champion's favour.

But, rather than looking to rush the finish, Usman calmly stalked the challenger around the octagon, switching stances and mixing kicks into his combinations before dropping Burns with a well-timed jab.

That jab proved decisive at the start of round three when Usman decked Burns with his first punch of the round then followed up with a succession of well-placed ground strikes to force referee Herb Dean to step in and wave off the contest just 34 seconds into the round.

