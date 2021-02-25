Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Britain's Tom Aspinall is in no rush to fight for a world title despite beating former champion Andrei Arlovski at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old submitted veteran Arlovski, 42, in the second round of their heavyweight bout on Saturday.

It was a third straight win for Aspinall in the UFC, maintaining his 100% record in the promotion.

"The main goal is to win the title, but that's years down the line," Aspinall told BBC Sport.

"For me, over the next year or two, it's all about learning and getting the experience. I'll take my time with it and take everything as it comes."

Sparring with the Furys

Aspinall, who was born in Manchester but trains in Liverpool, used his impressive speed and grappling skills to defeat Arlovski.

It is his punching skills, however - which he honed during a triumphant one-fight stint in professional boxing in 2017 - that have been catching the eye of mixed martial arts fans.

During his time in boxing Aspinall sparred with heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and says the experience changed his mental approach to fighting.

"I ended up sparring with the Furys through my dad - they're family friends," said Aspinall.

"I mainly picked up a lot about how to act towards a fight, and how to control your mindset.

"Tyson was always messing about and fighting wasn't about life or death for him. He was just having a laugh, enjoying it and taking it easy.

"Before, I was always taking it too serious, and forcing stuff. He was so light-hearted about training and I definitely took that on board."

Aspinall says people underestimate his grappling game because of his boxing prowess - and this can work to his advantage.

Under the guidance of his father Andy, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor, Aspinall learned to grapple from the age of seven.

"My dad is a UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer," said Aspinall.

"I've been doing it a long time and people seem to forget that because of the boxing. That [submitting Arlovski] is a little reminder and I'll keep it in the back pocket.

"Let people think I'm not good at grappling, let them take those odds, that's good for me."

Aspinall trains in Liverpool alongside Darren Till and says his fellow UFC star's advice also helped him during Saturday's victory over Arlovski.

"He told me not to respect him too much and I think I took that advice on pretty well," said Aspinall.

"To be in the cage with him, it felt the same as everybody else to be honest. You should treat the fighter like any other."

Aspinall is eyeing a fight against another UFC veteran and former heavyweight champion in Brazilian fighter Junior dos Santos.

He says Dos Santos' experience inside the octagon would provide a valuable opportunity to learn from, just as was the case with Arlovski.

"These veterans are good to fight because you know they're not just going to fall over quick, and you can learn a lot from fighting people like that, that's what I need at the moment", said Aspinall.

"It's really good to fight someone you've been watching for years and that you've looked up to like Dos Santos, that's really cool."