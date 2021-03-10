Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore, shown here submitting Aaron Phillips, is trained by his father Richard and does strike training with former world title contending boxer, Gary Lockett

Wales' unbeaten bantamweight Jack Shore will face Hunter Azure at UFC Fight Night on 10 April.

The contest, at a venue to be confirmed, pits two of the division's rising prospects against one another.

Shore, who is 2-0 in UFC after being undefeated with Cage Warriors, will be in action for the first time since submitting Aaron Phillips in July.

Azure, who came to prominence on the 'Contender' series, is 2-1 in UFC and won last time out against Cole Smith.

Shore, 26, was scheduled to face Khalid Taha in November, but had to withdraw due to visa issues.

Azure, 29, lost his second fight in UFC to Brian Kelleher but looked impressive in beating Smith by unanimous decision.