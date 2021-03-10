Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Craig (left) last fought in November v Mauricio Rua

UFC fighter Paul Craig has announced that his scheduled bout with Jamahal Hill has been called off.

Via social media external-link , the Scotsman said that his American opponent had withdrawn from the 20 March light-heavyweight contest in Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, Hill had revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and would have to assess his recovery.

Craig said a new date had been agreed but that is yet to be confirmed.

The Scot last fought in November, when he picked up a TKO victory over Brazilian star Mauricio Rua.