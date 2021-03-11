Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Leon Edwards' last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Rafael dos Anjos in July 2019

Britain's Leon Edwards says he can't wait to finally show fans he's the "best in the world" when he faces Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21 on Saturday.

It is the fifth time the 29-year-old has been scheduled to fight since beating Rafael dos Anjos 20 months ago.

Edwards had one bout against Tyron Woodley and three against Khamzat Chimaev cancelled due to the pandemic.

"I was supposed to headline London last March against Woodley," Edwards told BBC Sport.

"That was disappointing when it got cancelled but I thought 'you know what, let's use this time to improve my skills and my mindset'.

"I've had a year and a half in the gym, out of training camps, and my overall game is so much better - my grappling, my wrestling, my striking. The guy that fought against RDA [Dos Anjos], is a totally different guy now."

Edwards, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica and moved to Birmingham at the age of nine, is on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC.

It is the second-longest in the welterweight division behind champion Kamaru Usman (13), and the third-longest in the division's history.

UFC president Dana White has said that should Edwards put on a spectacular performance and beat Palestine's Muhammad on Saturday, he would be next in line for a title shot external-link .

"If I put in a great performance, I can't see where else I can go," said Edwards, who is third in the official welterweight rankings.

"If you look at the the guys around me, they have all had title shots and lost. Both [Colby] Covington and [Gilbert] Burns got knocked out, and [Jorge] Masvidal got out-grappled."

"I lost 6kg, my appetite, my taste and smell"

Before the fight with Muhammad was set up, Edwards was scheduled to face rising talent Chimaev.

The bout was called off however, due to the Swede suffering from the lingering effects of coronavirus.

It was the third time the fight had been cancelled because of positive tests for both athletes and the lasting effects of the virus.

"I lost a lot of weight, 6kg. I lost my appetite for food, my smell and my taste went," said Edwards.

"I had two weeks off and went back to training but I struggled with my lungs, I didn't feel myself. My coach said 'you're operating at 50% of the fighter you can be'.

"I'm back to normal now, my strength is back and my weight is back up."

Edwards is looking forward to a tough fight in Las Vegas on Saturday and says his all-round game will prove to be too strong for the 32-year-old Muhammad, who has taken the fight with just four weeks' notice.

"Respect to Belal for stepping up. He's on a four-fight win streak and I'm looking forward to it," said Edwards.

"He's a good, durable opponent but skillset-wise, I'm leaps above him.

"I don't think tough and durable is enough at this level. His gameplan will be to shoot for my legs but I know when I fight somebody they're going to try and take me down.

"I'm looking forward to showing fans I'm the best in the world."

Although Edwards' short-term focus is entirely on the fight with Muhammad on Saturday, he knows that a win will take a him a step closer to achieving his career goal of becoming a UFC champion.

If he can go on to claim the belt from Nigeria's Usman, he would become Britain's first ever UFC welterweight champion, and second in history after Michael Bisping's middleweight success in 2016.

"I've worked towards it my whole career. I want to be a world champion," said Edwards.

"It would be proof to all the kids out there in Britain that you can do it. I know Michael Bisping did it, but he spent a lot of time in America.

"I'm spent all my time in Birmingham so it would be nice to show the kids you can reach the top by staying in England."