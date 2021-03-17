Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

James Gallagher defeated Cal Ellenor in Milan in October

Northern Irish fighter James Gallagher will return to the cage to face American Patchy Mix in Uncasville at Bellator 258 on 7 May.

Bantamweight Gallagher, 24, last fought in a comfortable first-round win over Cal Ellenor in Milan in October.

Like the Strabanimal, Mix has won all but one of his professional bouts.

The 27-year-old from New York will face Gallagher off the back of his first professional loss, which came against Juan Archuleta in September.

Gallagher, whose professional record stands at 11-1, is working his way towards a world title shot and is currently on a run of four straight victories since losing to Ricky Bandejas in 2018.