Paul Hughes: NI featherweight defeats James Hendin at Cage Warriors 120
Northern Irish featherweight Paul Hughes defeated James Hendin at Cage Warriors 120 at York Hall in London.
Hughes, who was in the co-main fight on the card, won by an unanimous decision.
Newry fighter Decky McAleenan was held to a split draw after a thrilling lightweight battle with England Kieran Lister.
Both fighters were adjudged to have edged the fight by a judge-a-piece with the third judge marking the contest as a draw.
McAleenan knocked the Englishman to the canvas with a quick right-left combination towards the end of the second round but failed to secure the takedown as judges scored a split decision.
The 29-year-old's record now stands at seven wins, three losses and one draw from his 11 bouts.
Belfast's Matthew Elliott won by a unanimous decision on his professional debut against Scott Pederson from Wales.
