Paul Hughes earned a 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 verdict over James Hendin

Northern Irish featherweight Paul Hughes defeated James Hendin at Cage Warriors 120 at York Hall in London.

Hughes, who was in the co-main fight on the card, won by an unanimous decision.

Newry fighter Decky McAleenan was held to a split draw after a thrilling lightweight battle with England Kieran Lister.

Both fighters were adjudged to have edged the fight by a judge-a-piece with the third judge marking the contest as a draw.

McAleenan knocked the Englishman to the canvas with a quick right-left combination towards the end of the second round but failed to secure the takedown as judges scored a split decision.

The 29-year-old's record now stands at seven wins, three losses and one draw from his 11 bouts.

Belfast's Matthew Elliott won by a unanimous decision on his professional debut against Scott Pederson from Wales.

Paul Hughes will look to bounce back from a close loss to Jordan Vucenic at CW119 in a fight of the year contender, as he takes on undefeated prospect James Hendin.

Hughes (6-1) has finished all six of his wins evenly across submissions and knockouts, and with a win here will push him back into title contention.

Hendin (5-0) also wants that featherweight title, and after a years hiatus, and will be keen to showcase his skills and show why he feels he is the best featherweight in Cage Warriors.