Stoliarenko is said to have collapsed twice at Friday's weigh in

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapsed on the scales before being carried out of her weigh-in for her bout against Julia Avila.

The Lithuanian fighter, 27, fell backwards off the scales in Las Vegas and reportedly suffered a seizure.

UFC said the bout was cancelled "due to weight cutting issues".

"Unfortunately, my fight has been cancelled," Avila later wrote on Instagram. "My opponent fainted twice on the scales.

"I hope nothing but a speedy recovery for Julia Stoliarenko and prayers for her. Maybe we can meet up at a future date. But I will not be performing tomorrow night."

Stoliarenko was due to face Avila as one of the preliminary fights on a card headlined by middleweights Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland.

She was placed on a stretcher and wheeled out of the venue after scaling 135½lb - inside the 136lb bantamweight limit in place for non-title fights.

MMA has at times faced criticism for its use of fewer weight divisions than boxing, meaning competitors must make more drastic cuts given the difference between weight classes.

In 2017, BBC Three featured MMA fighter Dean Garnett in a documentary focusing on his weight cut leading up to a fight.

Throughout the night before his weigh in the Liverpudlian was seen taking saunas and repeatedly used hot baths before wrapping himself in towels to prolong his time spent sweating.