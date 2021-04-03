McGregor v Poirier 3: Conor McGregor confirms UFC trilogy fight on 10 July

Dustin Poirier has his hand raised as he is declared winner of his second fight with Conor McGregor
Poirier (left) stunned McGregor (right) in their second fight at UFC 257

Conor McGregor has confirmed he will meet Dustin Poirier in the UFC octagon for a third time on 10 July.

The Irishman, a former two-weight world champion, came out of retirement for January's rematch at UFC 257 but was stunned as Poirier claimed victory.

McGregor had stopped the American inside 106 seconds in their first meeting in September 2014.

"The fight is booked!" McGregor said on Instagram. "July 10th you're gonna see what the Mac is about."

McGregor, who has a 22-5 record, will be searching for his first win since January 2020, while Poirier (27-6) is unbeaten since his 2019 defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The trilogy fight will take place at UFC 264, which UFC president Dana White reportedly wants to hold in Las Vegas.

Victory in their first meeting set McGregor on course for global stardom. He became UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion before facing Floyd Mayweather in one of the richest bouts in boxing history in 2017.

Poirier, meanwhile, had to gradually work his way back into title contention and is now the number one lightweight contender, losing just two of his 13 fights since 2014.

  • Comment posted by hahawales, today at 14:32

    I could beat Connor McGregor now

  • Comment posted by AI, today at 14:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by tollpuddle, today at 14:30

    Will Mc Gregor never learn,never acknowledge,that he is a walking talking arrogant,unlikeable individual?
    It seems he has no intention of changing.

  • Comment posted by rooster booster, today at 14:30

    mixed martial arts and farces

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 14:28

    They should be arrested for fighting.

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 14:27

    Feels like a last chance saloon to get into title contention for McGregor. It's a win-win in Poirier's view - get the payday, get the win and potentially fight for the title next.

  • Comment posted by david mchendrie, today at 14:23

    Conor changed the ufc and many fighters have felt the benefit, but that hunger young mans not there anymore. Think its time to hang them up

  • Comment posted by MattWilko65, today at 14:23

    He may prove his doubters wrong but to my mind his best days are in the past, i hope he does not try to carry on to long like the Chuck Liddels of the Sport should he lose again.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 14:23

    $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ that's the game.

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 14:22

    McGregor is washed up.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 14:22

    Yawn...…………. x100

  • Comment posted by Terrence Mabunfso, today at 14:21

    Mcgregor is a has been , stick to your moonshine and let the young guy's take over. Poirier to win by KO .

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 14:19

    McGregor has had a great career, very instrumental in make MMA mainstream. Genuine legend of the sport regardless if he gets battered again.

  • Comment posted by andyscott, today at 14:18

    Yawn.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 14:18

    McGregor is a busted flush.

  • Comment posted by notbad, today at 14:17

    Just retire already, Conor.

    Again.

