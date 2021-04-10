Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore maintained his 100% record from three fights in UFC

Undefeated bantamweight Jack Shore secured a split-decision victory over American Hunter Azure at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The former Cage Warriors champion took his record to 14 professional wins after he was awarded the win (30-27, 28-29, 30-27) following three tough rounds.

Shore, 26, had been due to face Khalid Taha in November, but had to withdraw due to visa issues.

The Welshman displayed some impressive wrestling and clean striking in his toughest UFC contest to date.

The Abertillery fighter will now be looking to face some of the top 15 in a packed UFC bantamweight division.