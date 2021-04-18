Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Gallagher secured his 11th professional win last October against Cal Ellenor

Strabane's James Gallagher has said he asked for May's Bellator 258 fight against Patchy Mix in the US to be postponed because of a shoulder injury.

'The Strabanimal' was hoping to use the fight against 27-year-old to further his case for a world title shot.

However, he said in a statement on social media that he has been "unable to train, throw a punch or grapple" because of a torn shoulder.

The fight was scheduled for 7 May.

The cancelled bout was on the main card for the Bellator 258 event, which will take place in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I'm not too sure what to say, I'm absolutely heartbroken," Gallagher said.

"I want to make one thing clear, I have not pulled out of this fight, I have asked for it to be postponed."

Gallagher most recently secured a first round win over Cal Ellenor last October and his professional record stands at 11-1.

"I have spoken to Bellator and Patchy, and have been told that he intends to fight on 7 May, this will stop us from fighting until September/October."