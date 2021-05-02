Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 258 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday 7 May Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST & weigh-in from 18:00 BST on Thursday 1 April

Former UFC fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson and Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will both be in action as Bellator 258 is broadcast live on BBC iPlayer this Friday.

Thursday's weigh-in will also be streamed live on the iPlayer - as part of the latest event to be shown under the BBC's deal to broadcast Bellator MMA exclusively live in the UK throughout 2021.

If you don't stay up to watch the event live, then don't worry. The programme will be available in full on catch-up and you can watch the best fights as on-demand full replays.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a US-based mixed martial arts promotion considered by many to be the closest rival to the UFC.

The organisation has its own world titles and boasts a roster of fighters, including some of the best mixed martial artists around.

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is a blend of multiple martial arts, such as karate, muay thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

What's on?

The biggest fight on the card sees Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, who has a 22-6 record in MMA, face Brazil's Jose Augusto in the quarter-final of the light heavyweight grand prix.

Johnson, who is making his Bellator debut, and fighting for the first time since his UFC retirement in 2017, was due to face Yoel Romero, but he has been forced to pull out due to an eye injury.

The winner of Johnson-Augusto completes the grand prix semi-final line-up - which will be live on the BBC, along with the final, later in 2021.

Also on the card is a world title fight in the bantamweight division, with Juan Archuleta looking to defend his crown against fellow American Sergio Pettis.

The bout will be Pettis' first venture into the cage since he defeated Ricky Bandejas at Bellator 242 and he will be looking to hand Archuleta his first defeat since Bellator 228 in September 2019.

Bellator 258 will see the return of Great Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page, who competed in the BBC's first showing of the event in October 2020.

Page took his record to 18-1 that night, and is finally set to face Derek 'The Barbaric' Anderson in a welterweight clash after two previously scheduled fights were postponed.

The final fight on the main card sees Ireland's Peter 'The Showstopper' Queally face Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in a lightweight bout. Freire is the younger brother of current two-weight champion Patricio, who competed in Bellator 255.

All the action comes live from Bellator's 'Fight Sphere' at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA.

BBC coverage

Thursday 6 May

The weigh-in

18:00-18:30 - BBC iPlayer

Friday 7 May

Bellator 258

22:30-04:30 (main card from 02:00) - BBC iPlayer

Bellator 259 on Friday, 21 May and Bellator 260 on Friday, 11 June will also be available live on BBC iPlayer with further events to be announced in due course.

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.