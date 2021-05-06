Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones (right) in action in his defeat against Mike Davies in January

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones will look to get back to winning ways when he faces Brazilian Alan Patrick on 5 June.

The Blaenavon fighter, whose record stands at 10-1, was defeated on points in his UFC debut by Mike Davis.

Patrick himself is on a two-fight losing streak, losing his latest bout to Bobby Green in September 2020.

Jones, 26, became the first man to hold two Cage Warriors titles simultaneously since Conor McGregor when he stopped Adam Proctor in September 2020.