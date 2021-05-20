Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Joe McColgan is targeting title success at York Hall next month

Belfast lightweight Joe McColgan will take on Cage Warriors champion Agy Sardari in next month's CW 125 card.

McColgan, who has won seven of his 11 fights, is relishing the challenge on 26 June at York Hall in London.

"Fighting for the Cage Warriors title is an unbelievable opportunity and winning that title would be a dream come true," said McColgan.

Dutchman Sardari is on an eight-fight winning streak and defeated Donavn Desmae in his first title defence.

"From the moment I signed with Cage Warriors I have been calling out the best guys and taking the hardest fights, to get my hands on the title," added McColgan

"The Cage Warriors lightweight title is the most coveted title in Europe, outside of the UFC."