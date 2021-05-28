Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Watch Aiden Lee (centre) take on Aaron Pico live on the BBC iPlayer

Bellator 260 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut Date: Friday, 11 June Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 22:30 BST

Britain's Aiden Lee will face number six-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico in a 145-pound main card bout at Bellator 260 on 11 June in Connecticut.

Birmingham's Lee, 26, was set to fight the 24-year-old American in April but the bout was called off because Pico had medical issues to deal with.

Paul 'Semtex' Daley, 38, faces number three-ranked Jason Jackson in a 175lb co-main event.

Douglas Lima's world welterweight title is on the line against Yaroslav Amosov.

This will be the first time Lee has competed in the United States after three appearances on European Bellator cards.

The Briton is seeking his third consecutive victory inside the Bellator MMA cage after beating Canada's Jeremy Petley and Damian Frankiewicz of Poland.

It will be the first fan-attended Bellator event in the US since February 2020.