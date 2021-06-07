Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 260 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday, 11 June Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST

Britain's Paul 'Semtex' Daley and Brazil's Douglas Lima will both be in action as Bellator 260 is broadcast live on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST this Friday.

Daley, 38, will take on Jason Jackson - third in the rankings - in a 175lb co-main event, and Lima faces a world welterweight title defence against Yaroslav Amosov.

There will be fans at a Bellator event for the first time since February 2020, with a limited number of tickets available to the public.

The programme will be available in full on catch-up and you can watch the best fights on demand as full replays.

What's on?

Unbeaten since 2019, Daley is eighth in the promotion's welterweight rankings - and is in contention for the title if he wins against Jackson.

But he faces a tough contest against the 30-year-old Jamaican, who beat Neiman Gracie at Bellator 255 and is riding a four-fight win streak.

The main event will see Lima hope to defend his welterweight title against Ukraine's Amosov, who is 10th in the rankings.

Daley is not the only British fighter on show this Friday.

Aiden Lee will face number six-ranked featherweight Aaron Pico, of the USA, in a 145lb main card bout after Daley's contest with Jackson.

Aiden Lee, who has made three appearances on European Bellator cards, will take on Aaron Pico

It will be the first time Lee has competed in the United States and he will be hoping to make it his third consecutive victory inside the Bellator MMA cage.

The final main card fight will see Demarques 'Scrap Iron' Jackson take on fellow American Mark Lemminger in a featherweight bout.

Elsewhere on the preliminary card are two more all-American bouts. Tywan 'Air' Claxton faces the undefeated Justin 'J-Train' Gonzales in featherweight action, and Connecticut's Nick 'Notorious' Newell takes centre stage against debutant Bobby King in a 155lb clash.

All the action comes live from Bellator's Fight Sphere at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a US-based mixed martial arts promotion considered by many to be the closest rival to the UFC.

The organisation has its own world titles and boasts a roster of fighters, including some of the best mixed martial artists around.

MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in the world and is a blend of multiple martial arts, such as karate, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

BBC coverage

Friday, 11 June

Bellator 260

23:00-04:30 (main card from 02:00) - BBC iPlayer

You can also watch Bellator 261 on Friday 25 June, live on BBC iPlayer, with more information to be announced in due course.

All times are in BST and are subject to change.

