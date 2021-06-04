Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mason Jones's UFC debut defeat against Mike Davis was his first loss in 11 fights

Welsh lightweight Mason Jones has said he will "prove" that he deserves to be in UFC with victory in his fight against Alan Patrick.

Jones was beaten on points in his UFC debut by Mike Davis in January.

He faces Brazilian Patrick, 37, who has lost his last two fights, on Saturday, 5 June.

"This is going to be a fight to secure my foundations and prove that I deserve to be in UFC," Jones told BBC Sport Wales.

"Until I get in that win column it's always going to be questionable whether I deserve to be here so I need to get the win and then I can start my climb on stable ground."

The 26-year-old from Blaenavon was defeated by American Davis via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Island 8 in Abu Dhabi.

It was the first career loss for the former Cage Warriors double champion and, although the bout in Abu Dhabi was voted Fight of the Night, it was of little consolation to Jones.

"Obviously it did raise my calibre but UFC don't care about that, they care about winning," he added.

"All that matters is getting that in that winning column and proving that I deserve to be here and proving that I'm good enough to get ranked in this division and that I can eventually be number one.

"For me I'm the best lightweight in the world and all that's left to do is to prove it.

"I genuinely feel awesome. This is the best I've felt going in and I'm super, super excited.

"It's not going to be a boring fight by any means."