Bellator 262 Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, USA Date: Friday, 16 July Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:00 BST

Undefeated flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez will take on Denise Kielholtz when Bellator 262 is broadcast live on BBC iPlayer this Friday from 23:00 BST.

Brazil's Velasquez and Dutch kick-boxing champion Kielholtz will fight for the promotion's 125-pound belt.

British fighter Linton Vasell is also on the card, taking on Bellator newcomer Marcelo Golm.

The programme will be available in full on catch-up, and you can watch the best fights on demand as full replays.

What's on?

The event will be headlined by Velasquez's fight with Kielholtz, who is ranked third at the weight, and seventh - five places below her opponent - in the pound-for-pound rankings. external-link

England's Vassell, meanwhile, will be looking to extend a two-fight winning streak when he faces Brazilian debutant Golm, and number five-ranked heavyweight Tyrell Fortune takes on former New York Giants defensive end Matt Mitrione.

The other two match-ups on the main card are a featherweight bout between Arlene Blencowe and Dayana Silva, and Johnny Eblen facing Travis Davis in the middleweight division.

The preliminaries are headlined by a bantamweight bout between Matheus Mattos and Cee Jay 'Autobot' Hamilton, with Ronny Markes, Cody Law and Roman Faraldo also on the card.

All the action comes live from Bellator's Fight Sphere at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

What is Bellator MMA?

Bellator is a US-based mixed martial arts promotion considered by many to be the closest rival to the UFC.

The organisation has its own world titles and boasts a roster of fighters, including some of the best mixed martial artists around.

MMA is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and is a blend of multiple martial arts such as karate, Muay Thai, kickboxing, taekwondo, boxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

BBC coverage

Friday, 16 July

Bellator 262

23:00-04:30 (main card from 02:00) - BBC iPlayer

You can also watch Bellator 263 on 31 July, live on BBC iPlayer, with more information to be announced.

All times are BST and are subject to change.

