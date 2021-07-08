Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Stephen Thompson won his last bout against Geoff Neal in December

UFC 264: McGregor v Poirier Date: 10 July; Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds (11 July 03:00 BST)

Stephen Thompson says he will prepare for the "hardest three five-minute rounds known to mankind" when he faces Gilbert Burns at UFC 264 on Saturday.

The American - known as 'Wonderboy' - faces Burns on a card topped by Conor McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Thompson, 38, hopes a win over Brazilian Burns could lead to a welterweight world title shot.

"I'm not looking past Gilbert Burns but I've always got my eye on the title," Thompson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Speaking on the UFC 264 preview podcast he added: "A good win over Gilbert Burns should set me up nicely for a shot against the champion, Kamaru Usman."

"My goal is to fight the best guys in the world - who can really say they've done that? At this point, my goal is to better myself in every aspect of the game and I believe in doing that - the title will come."

Burns lost his last outing to Usman, his first defeat in seven outings and a fourth in 23 mixed martial arts bouts.

Thompson, who has lost four of his 21 fights, added: "I'm prepared for the hardest three five-minute rounds known to mankind.

"I know this is going to be the best Gilbert Burns. He's coming off a loss against the champ and I know he wants to get that back.

"I'm going to be prepared for wherever the fight goes and I know he's going to be the same. You've seen him knock out guys before, you've seen him submit guys, so I'll be prepared for wherever the fight goes."