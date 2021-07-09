Poirier v McGregor 3: 'UFC 264 loss could signal beginning of the end for McGregor'

Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Artscomments39

UFC 264: Conor McGregor kicks out at Dustin Poirier during press conference face-off
UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Date: Saturday, 10 July Time: Main card 03:00 BST Sunday, 11 July
Coverage: Follow live text commentary and listen to live radio commentary of McGregor's fight on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app from 03:00 BST.

"Me and Conor need to do this a third time, we owe it to each other."

After avenging his 2014 loss to McGregor in January, the lure of settling the score with the UFC's biggest star proved too tempting for Dustin Poirier to resist.

Now the number one-ranked lightweight will complete his trilogy with the former two-weight world champion at UFC 264.

Commentator John Gooden was joined on the BBC's latest UFC podcast by broadcaster Nick Peet and Welsh UFC fighter Jack Shore to discuss a fight which "could signal the beginning of the end for Conor McGregor the superstar".

"It could break the UFC pay-per-view record," said Peet. "People are really buying into the fact this could be Conor's last dance.

"If he loses, people in the sport realise he falls out of contention for the UFC lightweight championship.

"And people outside the sport, the casual fans that tune in just for Conor, if they were to see him lose back-to-back, his star would certainly dwindle."

What has McGregor changed since the rematch?

After a heated build-up to the first fight between McGregor and Poirier at featherweight, it was a different story with the rematch at Abu Dhabi's Fight Island.

The pair showed mutual respect, with Peet watching a "new, calm and collected Conor" walking around "without a care in the world".

"There was no kind of animosity in him, he seemed so relaxed," he said. "I think once he got inside the octagon he was maybe a bit too calm and collected.

"But what version of Conor McGregor is this going to be? How many times can this guy reinvent himself?"

McGregor lived on a yacht with his family at Fight Island. Now he's left them back in Ireland for his latest training camp, at a specially-constructed gym in California.

"He seems like the old McGregor," said Shore. "He's gone away, isolated himself and we've not seen a massive amount behind the scenes. It's all very secretive.

"I've got a lot more anticipation for this one because I genuinely don't know which Conor will turn up."

Table showing age, wins and losses for Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor
McGregor has won one of his three MMA fights since beating Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC's first two-weight world champion in 2017

Now the Irishman's bravado is back, along with the name calling and trash talking.

"He's so good with his words and the mental warfare that it seems to me, when you take that away, you're missing a trick," said Gooden.

This week 'the Notorious' has even claimed Poirier's wife Jolie contacted him on social media and chanted "Jolie's wife" at the American during the pre-fight press conference.

"He's turning the heat up," said Shore. "They're tactics we've seen from him before. It worked the first time (against Poirier), and against the likes of Jose Aldo and Eddie Alvarez.

"If it gives him a chance of getting inside his head and making Dustin a bit too emotional, who are we to say he shouldn't try it? How effective it'll be on the back of a knockout loss to the same guy, I'm not sure."

Spared from the "media circus" that Peet says McGregor usually whips up, Poirier carried out his game plan to the letter in January.

A series of calf kicks compromised McGregor's lead leg and Poirier latched onto an opening to knock him out in the second round.

"I think he overlooked Dustin Poirier," said Peet. "He was looking past him and lining up a fight with (boxer) Manny Pacquiao. He's certainly not doing that this time.

"You can't compare the circus McGregor can create to anyone else. It's all part of the game.

"He's got to play those mind games and make Poirier feel uncomfortable before the first bell, that's how he wins the first round."

What's at stake for Poirier and McGregor?

Poirier turned down the opportunity to fight for the vacant lightweight title, allowing Charles Oliveira to claim the belt by beating Michael Chandler in May.

Instead, Poirier's gambled on taking a lucrative 'rubber match' with McGregor, with the winner expected to challenge Oliveira before the end of 2021.

"I'd like to think I'd chose the world-title fight but the amount of money he'll make will probably set his family and grandkids up for life," said Shore.

"It's such a gamble for Poirier," added Peet. "If he loses, would he ever get the chance to fight for the belt again?"

Gooden replied: "I think he's done enough [already] so that he wouldn't go right to the back of the queue."

Picture of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor with a quote from Jack Shore saying 'I don't know which Conor will turn up'

If McGregor loses, Shore says he may choose to complete a trilogy with Nate Diaz, give WWE a try or take another boxing crossover, having previously fought Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

"Conor's not come back for a pay cheque, he's come back for glory, for GOAT status, and to prove a point to himself," said Peet.

"If he lost, I'd like to see him fight Diaz again, or Jorge Masvidal for the 'BMF' title, but could Conor live with being a sideshow?

"I wouldn't be surprised if he did call it the end. That's what makes the fight even more intriguing. Conor knows there's a fine line here - either the roadshow continues or it's 'baby, we did it and I'm gone'."

'People have dismissed Conor's ability to come back'

McGregor knocked out Poirier inside two minutes in the first fight, before Poirier claimed a second-round knockout in the rematch. How about third time round?

"McGregor's got so many tools but didn't get to use them in the last fight," said Shore. "He's going to come out fast. He knows he needs to take Dustin out early. If it goes late, it's Dustin."

Peet added: "I think Conor realises what's at stake and I believe the very best McGregor beats the very best Poirier. I think it'll be a second-round knockout for Conor."

Gooden couldn't pick a winner but predicts "it's going to be a fantastic fight".

"A lot of people have dismissed Conor's ability to come back," he said. "I believe in his coaching staff and the science he's adopted to give his body the best chance if the fight does go deep. I think he's ticked a lot of things off.

"But Poirier only has to build on that last performance. He's a very difficult man to take out."

New Around the BBC - GenericNew Around the BBC footer - Generic

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 22:26

    Self glorified bonehead of the lowest calibre.
    A waste of news space and of oxygen.

  • Comment posted by Cymruambyth, today at 22:25

    Stealing a living and an absolute tool. That’s what McGregor is all about

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 22:25

    Even if he wins hes no real burning passion for it anymore, he has made too much money and fair play to him. It will be boxing nonsense and no doubt some joke contest with one of the Pauls at some point to rake in money from mugs like Mayweather has done. Time for likes of him and Jon Jones to step aside fully and let the new breed grow.

  • Comment posted by kloppo, today at 22:25

    Another tap out ,

  • Comment posted by Kasper , today at 22:23

    All this showboating is ridiculous. Be calm and confident and prove it in the ring

  • Comment posted by overend, today at 22:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Golfpunk, today at 22:22

    Beginning of the end?

  • Comment posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:18

    Beginning of the end? Mcgregor jumped the shark years ago.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 22:16

    Who cares .... really .... stumbled onto this ... bbc rubbish as always too

  • Comment posted by Kasper , today at 22:14

    Hard man

  • Comment posted by Ottoman, today at 22:14

    Dustin told him he hasnt got the same banter as 10 years ago.

    I bet Connor fights one of the Paul brothers when he loses, Thats how far hes gone

  • Comment posted by valjester, today at 22:13

    *Beginning* of the end? He's been Eartha Kitt for years now. Beaten by anyone of any quality. The bloke's a loudmouth charlatan.

  • Comment posted by Panda, today at 22:10

    Any court cases in Ireland waiting for him 🤔

  • Comment posted by Carpenter, today at 22:09

    It 8s good to see we are all agree.
    More beating for McGregor please

  • Comment posted by bluebs, today at 22:08

    The beginning of the end was some time ago, losing might be the end of the end

  • Comment posted by bear27, today at 22:07

    Let's hope it is the end of this over hyped has been. Let's not give him the coverage he craves

  • Comment posted by ejc88, today at 22:07

    Mayweather jr was beginning of the end

  • Comment posted by Sausage n chips, today at 22:06

    Great fighter in his day, pity about the narcissistic, bullying element to his personality that makes him not likeable however. Hope he gets 'dusted'.

  • Comment posted by rokholt, today at 22:05

    Are people still interested in this knuckle dragger? His "career" has been one long publicity stunt.

  • Comment posted by crazyhorse, today at 22:04

    makes crap whiskey

Top Stories