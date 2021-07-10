McGregor was treated in the ring by doctors, and still managed to fire angry comments at Poirier despite his injury

Conor McGregor was sensationally defeated for the second time in two fights at UFC 264 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

McGregor, 32, was stopped in the closing seconds of the first round against former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier after sustaining a suspected broken ankle.

Replays showed his ankle appearing to break as he stepped backwards and the fight was stopped by doctors.

"This is not over," McGregor said.

"If I have to take it outside, let's take it outside," he added as he was interviewed while sat on the canvas with his ankle strapped in a protective case, before being taken out of the ring on a stretcher.

McGregor, 32, had defeated Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014, but Poirier evened the score with a second-round TKO at UFC 257 in January.

It meant the rivalry was perfectly poised heading into their trilogy bout in Las Vegas, and it was Poirier who emerged victorious in unfortunate circumstances.

McGregor is carried out of the octagon

The action started fast and furious as McGregor switched his tactics from the second fight and opened up with a succession of kicks.

But Poirier, 32, kept his cool and, after fending off McGregor's early attacks, pushed forward with a flurry of punches before eventually forcing the action against the cage.

McGregor attempted to surprise Poirier with a guillotine choke, but the American stayed calm and escaped before punishing McGregor with heavy punches and elbows from top position.

And, when the fight returned to the feet, both men attempted to throw huge shots, with McGregor rolling his ankle when stumbling backward. Poirier then poured on the pressure in search of a finish, but the Irishman was saved by the buzzer.

However, it quickly became apparent that McGregor had suffered a serious injury, with replays appearing to show the Irishman's ankle breaking as he stepped backward.

White hot atmosphere

The event was the first time the UFC had played to a full crowd in its home town since UFC 248 in March 2020, as a capacity crowd packed the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Poirier and McGregor complete their trilogy.

The level of anticipation was down in large part to an ill-tempered fight week that saw McGregor turn up the heat on Poirier in an attempt to get under the Louisana man's skin as the fight drew closer.

While the build-up to their second bout at UFC 257 was remarkably cordial, tensions were sky high ahead of the trilogy bout, with McGregor issuing a chilling warning to his opponent ahead of fight night, declaring, "I'm gonna make this man pay with his life. And I mean it!" after the pair faced off at the ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday.

It meant the atmosphere inside the arena was electric by the time both men made their walk to the octagon.

And tensions were still high at the conclusion of the bout, with Poirier suggesting a checked leg kick caused the initial injury to McGregor, with his stumble later in the round exacerbating the injury and forcing the stoppage.

"He fractured it in one of the checks at the beginning of the fight and he broke it on a punch, for sure ... I felt something, he was kicking me hard," he said.

"There's no coming back from that," the American added. "He was saying he was going to murder me, that I'd leave here in a coffin. You don't talk like that about people. I hope he gets home safe to his beautiful family."

McGregor angrily refuted that assessment as he vowed the rivalry between the pair was far from over, calling Poirier a "dirtbag".

What's next for both men?

For Poirier, a lightweight title shot with undisputed 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira awaits, with the Brazilian in attendance in Las Vegas to witness the action in person.

McGregor's future looks less certain, however.

The nature of his injury means it may be some time before he is back to fighting fitness again. But, once he is ready to return, his star power means he will still have plenty of options in front of him.

The Irishman remains the UFC's biggest box office draw, but after four stoppage defeats from his last six bouts - and only one win at lightweight in the UFC - the UFC will need him to defeat a legitimate contender to position him for a potential shot at the lightweight belt.

However, McGregor could opt to pursue another trilogy fight with the first man to defeat him inside the octagon, Nate Diaz, while a bout against "BMF" champion Jorge Masvidal may also offer the type of stylistic matchup the Dubliner would likely relish.

Another option could be Rafael Dos Anjos. The pair were due to face off for the title at UFC 196 before a broken foot sustained by the Brazilian UFC champion forced him off the card. Dos Anjos was drafted in as a backup fighter for Saturday's main event, and was involved in an angry altercation with McGregor earlier this week.

Then there is the lure of a return to boxing. McGregor was preparing to face Manny Pacquiao before his defeat to Poirier in January derailed those plans, and that matchup could potentially be revisited once McGregor is back to full fitness.

There is also the option of taking on the man who has repeatedly called him out for a boxing match - YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul - while a rematch with Floyd Mayweather is something both men have spoken openly about.

However, given the events of Saturday night in Las Vegas, the fight McGregor is most likely to pursue upon his return is a fourth fight with Poirier.

More to follow.