Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Jack Shore is the fourth Welsh fighter to compete in the UFC

Wales' Jack Shore will make his fourth UFC appearance when he takes on Russian Said Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on 4 September.

The Abertillery bantamweight will look to take his record to 4-0 in the UFC and 15-0 overall.

The 26-year-old secured a split-decision win over Hunter Azure in his last contest in April.

Nurmagomedov has fought four times in the UFC, losing one and winning three.

The Russian defeated Mark Striegl in his last fight via first-round knockout in October 2020.

The event will be headlined by Liverpool middleweight Darren Till's bout against American Derek Brunson.