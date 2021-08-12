Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Mousasi has not fought since defeating then champion Douglas Lima in 2020

Bellator 264 Venue: The Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut Date: Friday, 13 August Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 00:30 BST

Reigning champion Gegard Mousasi will take on number one ranked John Slater in the middleweight World Championship at Bellator 264 on Friday.

Mousasi will fight for the first time since defeating Douglas Lima to claim the belt in October 2020.

Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena will host the hotly anticipated bout.

The programme will be available in full on catch-up, and you can watch the best fights on demand as full replays.

What's on?

Two-time middleweight champion Mousasi (47-7-2) will defend his title against the man who tops the rankings.

Salter has put together a three-fight winning streak, with submission victories over Chidi Njokuani and Andrew Kapel, and a unanimous decision against Costello van Steenis.

The American has eight wins from nine fights under the Bellator banner.

Elsewhere on the main card, two fighters who are undefeated in the Bellator cage clash as Russian Magomed Magomedov faces American Raufeon Stots in a bantamweight fight.

Magomedov has won 18 of his 19 career fights, while Stots has not lost since June 2017.

Former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov (23-4-0) also features on the main card as he takes on Sabah Homasi (11-8-0).

Koreshkov became the Bellator welterweight champion in when he defeated Douglas Lima in 2015

The main card will begin with a middleweight fight between Ty Gwerder against Khadzhimurat Bestaev and also features a heavyweight contest between undefeated fighters Davion Franklin and Everett Cummings.

A featherweight bout between Pam Sorenson and Brazilian Roberta Samad will headline the preliminary card.

Two of the originally scheduled fights have had to be pulled from the event.

The featherweight clash between Nekruz Mirkhojaev and James Adcock has been pulled due to health and safety protocols and a bantamweight fight between Danny Sabatello and Johny Campbell has also been pulled due to Sabatello testing positive for Covid-19, according to MMA Fighting.

BBC coverage

Friday, 13 August

Bellator 264

00:30-5:30 BST (Main card from 03:00 BST) - BBC iPlayer

All times are BST and are subject to change.

Catch-up

You can view BBC Sport output as well as listen to our radio sports programming on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website is available via desktop, mobile, tablet and app, giving easy access to the live stream, text commentaries, news, reports and schedules. The BBC Sport app is available free on Apple and Android devices.