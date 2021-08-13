Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Salter (left) took on Mousasi at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut

This report contains details of what happened at Bellator 264. You can watch the entire event again on BBC iPlayer (UK only) here.

Two-time Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi defended his title in style on Friday night.

Fighting in the main event of Bellator 264, Mousasi, 36, nullified the wrestling threat of number-one contender John Salter.

Ground strikes at the 2:07 mark of the third round finished Mousasi's opponent to register the 48th win of his decorated MMA career.

The first round saw Salter score an early takedown in Connecticut.

In the event at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Salter was looking to grind down the champion, but Mousasi defended smartly to stay out of trouble before scoring with some big knees to the body in the closing moments of the round.

Mousasi came back strongly in Round 2, using his boxing to out-strike the challenger on their feet.

Then, after Salter attempted to drag the action to the mat again, the champion defended well and turned the tables before hammering Salter with ground strikes, with only the bell saving the American at the end of the round.

With Mousasi firmly in the ascendancy, Salter desperately shot in for an early takedown at the start of Round 3, but the Dutch champion easily stuffed the attempt and ended up on top.

Mousasi then unleashed a non-stop salvo of ground strikes that forced referee Dan Miragliotta to step in and stop the fight mid-way through the round.

The victory gave Mousasi the 26th KO/TKO of his career, and his 39th stoppage victory overall as he successfully defended his title for the first time since he recaptured the belt in October last year. It was also the Dutchman's 11th win from his last 12 bouts.

"I told you from before, I'm way stronger than people think," Mousasi told Bellator co-commentator John McCarthy after his victory.

"Maybe I look skinny, but I'm a lot stronger. So physically I was the stronger guy there.

"On top I felt like I'd just pressure him, put my weight on him, hurt him with punches, make him feel the pressure.

"It was a five-rounder, so in my mind I'm saying, 'Yeah, OK. Don't do everything now, because you can go five.'"

Mousasi's next title defence was confirmed immediately after his post-fight interview as he took part in a good-natured face-off inside the cage with undefeated American, Austin Vanderford.

"He's a legend in the sport," said 11-0 contender Vanderford.

"I thought he went in there and took care of business, and I'm excited to get out there and test myself."

Koreshkov stakes his claim

In the co-main event of the evening, former welterweight champion Andrey Koreshkov returned to the Bellator cage for the first time in almost two years and claimed a dominant decision win to put himself back into the championship picture in the 170-pound division.

Russia's Koreshkov, 30, showcased his striking against Sabah Homasi as he scored throughout the fight with power strikes and drew gasps from the Connecticut crowd with a pair of spectacular flying knees that found their mark.

Homasi exhibited remarkable toughness as he soaked up the former champion's strikes to stay in the fight. But "The Spartan" dominated the action throughout the three five-minute round duration to claim a shutout win on the judges' scorecards.

All three scorers were in agreement, with Koreshkov earning scores of 30-27, 30-26, 30-26 to improve his record to 24-4 and announce his return as a legitimate threat to the welterweight title currently held by undefeated Ukrainian Yaroslav Amosov.

Stots calls for bantamweight Grand Prix

Bantamweight contender Raufeon Stots claimed a huge scalp as he proved his championship credentials with a unanimous decision victory over Russian contender Magomed Magomedov.

Stots, 32, joined former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan as only the second man to defeat Magomedov as he claimed scores of 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 on the judges' scorecards after three action-packed rounds.

Stots used his defensive wrestling skills to nullify Magomedov's vaunted ground game, and threatened to hand the Russian the first finish of his career when he locked up a rear-naked choke in the final round.

Magomedov used his grappling smarts to escape Stots' clutches, but was unable to prevent the American from claiming a huge win to improve his career record to 17-1 and extend his winning streak to nine fights.

With his Roufusport gym teammate Sergio Pettis currently holding Bellator's 135-pound title, Stots called on Bellator to create a $1 million bantamweight Grand Prix tournament.

"What I would love is, what do you all think about a bantamweight million-dollar tournament?" he said.

"Let me fight Magomed again. Let's do a tournament, because I want all the smoke.

"If I have to fight Sergio [for the title], Sergio, you know I love you. We just gotta do it. But if not, let's do a bantamweight tournament."

Franklin's fast finish

Earlier on the main card, undefeated heavyweight prospect "All Day" Davion Franklin blasted his way to a 21-second knockout victory as he handed Everett Cummings the first defeat of his 16-fight career in emphatic fashion.

An oblique kick to the knee from Franklin, 27, put Cummings in big trouble early, and Franklin stepped into punching range and dropped his man with a big right hand before finishing him on the ground to improve his perfect professional record to 4-0.

After his victory, Franklin issued a challenge to France's No.3-ranked heavyweight contender Cheick Kongo.

"I heard Cheick Kongo [was] commenting on Everett Cummings' Instagram post, saying that Everett's going to tap me out," he said.

"Hey, Cheick Kongo. Step up! You'll get done the same way, if not worse!"