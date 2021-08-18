Leah McCourt is expecting a "big test" when she takes on American Jessica Borga on the Bellator card in London on 1 October.

The featherweight from Northern Ireland beat Janay Harding in May to make it five straight professional wins.

"Borga is a really tough opponent - she likes to go the distance and take it to the ground so we're quite similarly matched," said McCourt.

"It'll be whoever can kind of get their gameplan off first."

Former IMMAF world and European amateur champion McCourt overcame Covid-19 and injury to defeat Harding in Connecticut.

A rematch between Douglas Lima and Michael Page will headline the Bellator card at Wembley's SSE Arena.

Mixed record

McCourt is relishing the showdown with Borgo, who has won three and lost three of her six fights, and also the return of fans.

"She's fought some big names and beaten some good girls," added the 29-year-old from Saintfield.

Leah McCourt is aiming to make it six wins in a row in the Bellator bill in London

"I'm working with a great team and I always have my great strategies. I feel like I haven't really shown much of my skillset in their yet so I'm excited to see what I can produce on the night.

"I just want to show my potential, my skill level and that I'm a worthy contender to fight for the title in years to come. I want to bring out the best of myself in the cage.

"I knew the timing was right to be back. I'm so excited to be fighting again in the UK and it will be the first big crowd back since the pandemic.

"It's just so different with a crowd - fans are talking about it and there's a real buzz about this fight. It makes it so much more exciting for the fans that they can be there on the night.

"MMA events are so exciting - something magic happens when you go into that cage. Anything can happen, it's such a special event to be at so it's going to be a special night in London."