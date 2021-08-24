Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Gallagher's last contest saw him securing his 11th professional win as he defeated Cal Ellenor 10 months ago

Strabane's James Gallagher's bout with Patchy Mix - which had to be postponed in May - has been rearranged for Bellator 270 in Dublin on 5 November.

Gallagher, 24, had to pull out of the scheduled contest at Bellator 258 in Connecticut because of injury.

However, the sixth-ranked bantamweight is now set to fight the number two rated Las Vegas-based fighter on the Dublin card at the 3Arena.

"I'm so grateful to be back as the headline in Dublin," said Gallagher.

The Strabanimal added: "I've moved to America to take my mindset and skill set to another level and I'm happy I can show my work to my home fans."

New York-born Mix, 28, has made a name for himself in the cage by displaying impressive submissions, including the rare Suloev Stretch.

"I'm going to walk into James' home country and put him away in the first round," said the US Mixed Martial Arts star.

Bellator 270 will also include a lightweight rematch between home star Peter Queally and Brazilian veteran Patricky Freire.

Queally earned a upset stoppage win over Freire in an exciting contest at Bellator 258 three months ago after the Brazilian sustained a bad cut in the second round following his impressive start to the fight.

Freire, 35, remains number one in the lightweight rankings despite that defeat with the Dubliner rated fourth.

"He knows he was getting beat up in the first fight. I'm going to make him feel even more pain now," said Freire, who is nicknamed Pitbull and is the older brother of Bellator lightweight champion Patricio Freire.

However, Queally is convinced he will earn a repeat victory.

"Expect an all-out war. I'm going to beat him and the lightweight belt is next," said the former Waterford hurler.