Hughes beat James Hendin in March to bounce back from his defeat by Jordan Vucenic

County Derry mixed martial artist Paul Hughes will fight for the Cage Warriors interim featherweight world title in just his fifth fight with the promotion.

He will meet Frenchman Morgan Charriere in the main event of CW 128 at London's York Hall on 1 October.

Hughes has won seven of his eight professional bouts with his last win coming against James Hendin in March.

The interim bout has been ordered with champion Jordan Vucenic still injured.

Both Hughes and Charriere have been defeated by Vucenic within the last year.

"I wasn't impressed by his [Charriere's] performance against Jordan," said Hughes.

"I called him boring for a reason, he was stalling a lot and I wasn't impressed by him at all.

"When it comes to our fight there'll be no stalling at all, I'll be putting a pace on him and getting a finish in the fourth or fifth round".