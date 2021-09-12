Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 266 Venue: SAP Centre, San Jose, California Date: Saturday, 18 September Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 23:55 BST

MMA legend Yoel Romero will make his Bellator debut against former light-heavyweight world champion Phil 'Mr Wonderful' Davis at Bellator 266 on Saturday.

After a seven-year stint in UFC, Romero became one of the most sought-after free agents with 11 of his 13 career victories coming by way of knockout - including four in the first round.

American Davis - ranked three in his weight division - is searching for his 10th promotional victory in his 13th appearance in the Bellator cage.

The programme will be available in full on catch-up, and you can watch the best fights on demand as full replays.

What's on?

Davis has three victories in his past four bouts - including knockouts over Liam McGeary and Karl Albrektsson - and is making another run at the belt he won in 2016.

Standing in his way is Cuba-born Romero, nicknamed 'Soldier of God', who is looking to add a Bellator world title to his illustrious freestyle wrestling collection, which includes three World Cups, five Pan-American titles and an Olympic silver medal from Sydney 2000.

Yoel Romero is making his Bellator MMA debut after seven years in the UFC octagon

The main card will begin with a women's flyweight clash between former title challenger Alejandra Lara and DeAnna Bennett, originally scheduled for the next event in South Dakota.

It also features number four ranked Neiman Gracie against Mark Lemminger in the men's welterweight.

Gracie is looking to get back to winning ways after his defeat by Jason Jackson via unanimous decision in their rematch at Bellator 255.

Headlining the preliminary rounds is a lightweight bout between Georgi Karakhanyan and Englishman Saul Rogers, who returns to the division after competing at featherweight in his past four events.

England's Saul Rogers returns to the lightweight division after four bouts in the featherweight class

Elsewhere, undefeated light-heavyweight Grant Neal is back in action as he faces former LFA light-heavyweight champion Alex Polizzi.

BBC coverage

Saturday, 18 September

Bellator 266

23:55-05:30 BST (Main card from 03:00 BST) - BBC iPlayer

You can also watch Bellator London on 1 October live on BBC iPlayer, with more information to be announced.

All times are BST and are subject to change.

