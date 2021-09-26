Last updated on .From the section Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 267 Venue: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London Date: Friday, 1 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 17:30 BST & weigh-in from 12:00 BST on Thursday 30 September

Britain's Michael 'Venom' Page will take on welterweight number one Douglas Lima in a highly anticipated rematch as Bellator returns to London on Friday.

Page, 34, is looking to avenge the only defeat of his professional career.

The contest is the co-main event, along with Northern Ireland's Leah McCourt facing American Jessica Borga.

As well as live coverage on the BBC, the programme will be available in full on catch-up, and you can watch the best fights on demand as full replays.

What's on?

Londoner Page, who has a 19-1 record as a professional and is second in the division rankings, suffered a second-round knockout the last time he fought Lima - at Bellator 221 in 2019.

Should he set the record straight, he would set up a title fight against newly crowned champion Yaroslav Amosov.

The Ukrainian took that title from Lima in June, and the 33-year-old Brazilian, who has a 32-9 record, will be looking to earn the chance to win it back.

In the other co-main event fight, McCourt is looking for her fifth straight win in the Bellator cage - a run which includes an impressive comeback victory over Janay Harding at May's Bellator 259.

Beating Borga would take the 29-year-old - known as 'The Curse' - closer to a world title fight with featherweight champion Cris Cyborg.

Borga - known as 'The Black Widow' - went the distance with former title challenger Talita Nogueira last time out, but lost via unanimous decision.

Friday's card also features Scottish veteran Robert 'The Hammer' Whiteford fighting England's Andrew Fisher.

Whiteford, 38, has won 16 of his 20 career fights and features for the first time since 2019, when he beat Sam Sicilia on Bellator's last visit to London.

Robert 'The Hammer' Whiteford returns to the Bellator cage

Prior to that fight, Englishman Luke 'The Gent' Trainer looks to extend his unbeaten professional record when he takes on countryman Yannick Bahati in a light-heavyweight bout.

Elsewhere, England's Tim 'The Experiment' Wilde faces the acrobatic Yves 'You Know' Landu of France at lightweight.

BBC coverage

Thursday, 30 September

Bellator 267: Weigh-In

12:00-12:30 BST - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

Friday, 1 October

Bellator 267

18:00-23:30 BST (Main card from 21:00 BST) - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

You can also watch Bellator 268 on Saturday, 16 October at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona live on BBC iPlayer, with more information to be announced.

All times are BST and are subject to change.

