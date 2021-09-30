Bellator 267 Venue: The SSE Arena, Wembley, London Date: Friday, 1 October Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 BST & weigh-in from 12:00 BST on Thursday 30 September

Michael 'Venom' Page's highly anticipated rematch with Douglas Lima is the headline fight as Bellator makes its return to London on Friday.

UK fans have impatiently awaited the return of major MMA events, with Leah McCourt's fight against Jessica Borga the co-main event.

Lima is the only fighter to beat Page in his pro career and the British star is desperate to overturn the loss.

"My personality has always been quite petty," Page said.

"If someone gets me with a takedown, I must get you back. If it's a submission, I have to get you back.

"And, in this case a loss, then I have to get you back. I am looking forward to getting this loss back and showing how much I have improved since our last fight."

Lima and Page are the number one and two contenders in the welterweight division and a win for either man will almost certainly guarantee a shot at the champion Yaroslav Amosov.

Page's defeat by Lima in 2019 was a bruising one, the 34-year-old knocked out by the former champion and seeing his chance at a welterweight title shot disappear at the same time.

Lima went on to claim the Bellator belt, while 'MVP' was forced to rebuild his reputation. Page has done just that, winning five fights in a row with victories over the likes of Derek Anderson, Richard Kiely and Ross Houston.

'I see the same fighter'

Page this week described Lima as "stuck in his ways" after two losses on the bounce. Amosov stripped Lima of his title during the summer and the Brazilian was eager for an immediate rematch with the new champion.

The bout was Lima's first since failing in his bid to become a two-weight champion in October 2020 when he fought, and lost to, middleweight Gegard Mousasi.

Page is convinced Lima has stopped "evolving" as a fighter, while 33-year-old Lima insisted the same was true for his opponent.

"I see the same fighter as last time and I expect the same result," Lima said.

"I do not agree [Page] was winning the [first] fight. The only thing he did was that one punch. I landed on him and was on top of him for the first round.

"I guess it is good for his mental [health] to convince himself he was winning, but I know how it was going, and I was winning. The same will happen Friday night."

'Title shot inevitable'

Northern Irishwoman McCourt had been a rising star for Bellator in the UK before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. McCourt fought once during the pandemic, submitting Janay Harding at Bellator 259 last May.

At the top of that card was featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, and McCourt believes another win will keep her on track for a crack at the title.

"It is inevitable that I will get the title shot, so I am making sure I am the best I can possibly be when I get that opportunity. So, until then, I am focused on being the best me every time I fight," she said.

"Jessica [Borga] is a tough opponent. In female MMA, the record does not always dictate how good an opponent really is.

"She has a lot of excellent finishes and a very similar style to me. She is going to bring the best out of me. Even though it may be a tough fight, I know I will come out on top."

Return to London

MMA fans have been deprived of major events in the past 18 months as the UFC and Bellator went behind closed doors. Crowds have returned in the US, but Bellator is the first major American promotion to put on a fight night in the UK.

"Being in London makes my fight week so much better and so much more relaxed," McCourt said.

"I was supposed to fight in London in May, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic, so this is a dream.

"The crowd will be crazy due to the awesome main event, and I can't wait to put on a show for them."

The SSE Arena in Wembley will welcome around 12,000 fans and Page is expected to deliver another highlight reel moment having never lost an MMA fight or let a bout go the distance in his hometown of London.

Who else is fighting at Bellator 267?

The main card is stacked with British talent, with Scotsman Robert Whiteford (16-4) taking on British rival Andrew Fisher (18-8-1) in their featherweight contest.

Both men are on winning streaks and will be eager to steal the show from their fellow Britons on the card in a well-matched contest.

Rising star Luke Trainer (4-0) also makes it on to the main card. Trainer is nicknamed 'the Gent' having spent much of his time outside the cage working as a nanny and looking after vulnerable children. The light-heavyweight takes on the experienced Yannick Bahati (9-5) and will be eager to make a statement in London.

"I'm hoping I put on a great performance - I put this guy away and [Bellator] are forced to give me another fight because the crowd wants me again," Trainer said.

"All I want in life is to help human beings and be a savage in the cage. When that's all I want, my focus is so easy to stay disciplined on that. I don't want anything else."

"If I can get one person to get involved in foster care because I told them about foster caring, then my life is set," he added.

"That's better than selling pay-per-views to me. If I leave that legacy - this fighter attracted people to help other human beings - beautiful."